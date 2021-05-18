Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 5,671 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,403,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,620 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.9% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 958,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,891,000 after acquiring an additional 96,024 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 76.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.81. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $202.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.