Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 79,619 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,619 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.07% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 220,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,293 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,461,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,185,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,231,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average is $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.