Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.77 billion-$24.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.20 billion.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $261.70.

NYSE:CMI traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.06. 18,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,653. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a twelve month low of $154.67 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.76 and a 200 day moving average of $244.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

