Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,194 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Curtiss-Wright worth $17,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $158,130.75. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $41,909.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,397.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $127.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.51. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

