cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $6,836.09 on Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $6,836.09 or 0.15886206 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $68.36 million and $92,055.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00099857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.75 or 0.01479737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00065015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00118930 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.