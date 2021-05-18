CVCoin Reaches Market Cap of $9.06 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a total market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $57,869.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00093376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00397232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.00233465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005021 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00048286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $555.93 or 0.01361305 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

