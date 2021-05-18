CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) were down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.68 and last traded at $56.72. Approximately 1,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 54,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $613.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of CVR Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

