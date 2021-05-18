CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) were down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.68 and last traded at $56.72. Approximately 1,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 54,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $613.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%.
CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
