CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Numis Securities

CVS Group (LON:CVSG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,634.80 ($21.36).

Get CVS Group alerts:

LON CVSG traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,120 ($27.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,434. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,018.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,657.08. CVS Group has a one year low of GBX 897.30 ($11.72) and a one year high of GBX 2,345 ($30.64).

In related news, insider Richard Gray bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,872 ($24.46) per share, for a total transaction of £56,160 ($73,373.40). Also, insider Richard A. Connell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,808 ($23.62) per share, with a total value of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.