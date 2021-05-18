CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Decreased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $3.40 on Tuesday, reaching $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 526,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.44. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

