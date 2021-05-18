CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.560-7.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CVS Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.56-7.68 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Truist Securities increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.14.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,736. The firm has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $87.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.