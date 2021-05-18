CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.64

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.56 ($0.09). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09), with a volume of 696,103 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.64. The company has a market cap of £12.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.37.

About CyanConnode (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.