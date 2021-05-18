CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

CYBR opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,661.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.03.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

