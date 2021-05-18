CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.67.
Several research firms have recently commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
CYBR opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,661.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.03.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
