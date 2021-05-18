CymaBay Therapeutics’ (CBAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 128.83% from the company’s previous close.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

