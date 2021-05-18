Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) fell 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.34 and last traded at $24.37. 19,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 884,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYTK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $96,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,707 shares of company stock worth $2,694,229. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

