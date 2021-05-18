D Jason Sharpe Sells 3,215 Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,535.99.

TSE:CU traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$35.53. 290,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,477. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.18. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.45.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$881.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CU shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target (up previously from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.25.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

