D Jason Sharpe Sells 3,215 Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,535.99.
TSE:CU traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$35.53. 290,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,477. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.18. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.45.
Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$881.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
