DAEX (DAX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $26,552.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last week, DAEX has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. DAEX has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $26,552.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00095815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.50 or 0.01436307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00116571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00062256 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.