Dai (DAI) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Dai has a market cap of $4.95 billion and $680.32 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00094624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $566.13 or 0.01409831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00115873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00061451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,184.75 or 0.10421201 BTC.

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,946,801,492 coins and its circulating supply is 4,946,801,003 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

