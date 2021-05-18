Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.90

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

