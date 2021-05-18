Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,728. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.48. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $261.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

