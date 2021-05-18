Daniel Ramos Sells 1,659 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $132,106.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,257.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.71. 666,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,760. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.96 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

