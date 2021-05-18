Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.23 ($70.86).

EPA BN opened at €58.29 ($68.58) on Tuesday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.45.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

