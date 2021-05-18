Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.23 ($70.86).

EPA BN opened at €58.29 ($68.58) on Tuesday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.45.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

