DAO Maker (DAO) Price Hits $4.77 on Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $158.73 million and approximately $10.39 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for about $4.77 or 0.00011017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00090018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.14 or 0.00400217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.38 or 0.00229720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.07 or 0.01359307 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00045019 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 306,715,210 coins and its circulating supply is 33,303,334 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

