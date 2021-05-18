DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 67.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DRIO. Alliance Global Partners downgraded DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Aegis lifted their target price on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.04.

DarioHealth stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. 16,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,052. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $230.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 120.46% and a negative net margin of 337.55%. Equities research analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at $9,923,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $6,860,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $6,314,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $6,122,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $5,231,000. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

