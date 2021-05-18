Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.02 Million

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be bought for $140.97 or 0.00324743 BTC on exchanges. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) is a coin. Its launch date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 71,806 coins and its circulating supply is 42,821 coins. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Trading

