Databroker (DTX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $74.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 49.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Databroker has traded 57.9% higher against the dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and $74.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00094448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00022415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.39 or 0.01492183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00119301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00063792 BTC.

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

