Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.10.

MSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Datto alerts:

Shares of Datto stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.39. 406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,992. Datto has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Datto by 2.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 308,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,867,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,480,000.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.