Datto (NYSE:MSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.90

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 15 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

MSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,071,348,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,029,000. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Datto during the first quarter worth approximately $49,480,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,500,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Datto during the first quarter worth approximately $32,867,000.

Datto Company Profile (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

