David J. Hollister Sells 24,532 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,228,562.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,640,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,317,792.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BSY traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,960. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,698.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 144,085 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 45,840 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

