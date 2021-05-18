David-Jacques Farahi Sells 29,700 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MCRI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.80. 75,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,382. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.19.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

