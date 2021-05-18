DCC (LON:DCC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

DCC (LON:DCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,450 ($97.33) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,105.88 ($92.84).

LON DCC traded down GBX 106 ($1.38) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,990 ($78.26). The company had a trading volume of 702,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,337. The firm has a market cap of £5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61. DCC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,290.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,843.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

