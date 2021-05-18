DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Stock Price Down 3.6%

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27. 15,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 983,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCP. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

