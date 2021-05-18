DDKoin (DDK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20,419.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a total market cap of $945,210.64 and $20,419.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DDKoin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00021496 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00035508 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013478 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014142 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004576 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

