Decentralized Machine Learning Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $643,567.48 and $2,373.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00099407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00022606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $638.33 or 0.01471752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00064368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00118553 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

