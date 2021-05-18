Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor comprises about 3.2% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $4,231,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,383,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.06.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DECK traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $339.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,693. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.39. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $148.04 and a 52 week high of $353.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

