DECOIN (DTEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.08 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DECOIN has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and $246,764.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000967 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.33 or 0.00726670 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022956 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,675,123 coins and its circulating supply is 54,741,798 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars.

