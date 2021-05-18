DeepOnion Price Hits $0.71 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $16.02 million and approximately $40,573.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009074 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00046496 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,492,377 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

