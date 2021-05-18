DeFi Bids Tops 1-Day Volume of $838.00 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, DeFi Bids has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $894,037.57 and approximately $838.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00099857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.75 or 0.01479737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00065015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00118930 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 43,061,955 coins and its circulating supply is 14,200,790 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

