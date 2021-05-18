DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $7.53 million and $772,758.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00094710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00407461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.00232638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005059 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.19 or 0.01391857 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048119 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,164,424 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.