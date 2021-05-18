Defis Network (DFS) Trading Down 38% Over Last 7 Days

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Defis Network has traded down 38% against the dollar. One Defis Network coin can now be bought for $7.43 or 0.00018164 BTC on exchanges. Defis Network has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $366,028.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00096211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $592.39 or 0.01447412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00117289 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00062731 BTC.

Defis Network Coin Profile

Defis Network (CRYPTO:DFS) is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 coins and its circulating supply is 370,848 coins. The official website for Defis Network is www.defis.network . Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Defis Network Coin Trading

