DeFiSocial Gaming Hits 24 Hour Volume of $123,629.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00087737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $178.47 or 0.00410194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.77 or 0.00227002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004985 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $563.79 or 0.01295810 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00044400 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

