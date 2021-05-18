Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to announce sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.02 billion and the highest is $6.93 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 336.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $27.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.14 billion to $28.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.34 billion to $43.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Delta Air Lines.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis.
DAL opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.45.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.
About Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.
