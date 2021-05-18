Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 38.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $1,204,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $321,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.