Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its price target lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of DEN opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denbury will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,311,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,767,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

