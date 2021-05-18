Dero Price Tops $5.85 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. Dero has a market capitalization of $61.95 million and approximately $654,556.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $5.85 or 0.00014310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,877.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.33 or 0.07765522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,022.50 or 0.02501395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.02 or 0.00680135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00203494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.67 or 0.00782029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.85 or 0.00672383 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.55 or 0.00583566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006909 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,590,228 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

