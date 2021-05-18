Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,208.36

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,208.36 ($41.92) and traded as high as GBX 3,450 ($45.07). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 3,361 ($43.91), with a volume of 217,752 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,443.83 ($44.99).

Get Derwent London alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,357.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,208.36. The company has a market cap of £3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 52.45 ($0.69) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.06%.

In other Derwent London news, insider David Silverman sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,202 ($41.83), for a total transaction of £2,881.80 ($3,765.09). Also, insider John David Burns sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,303 ($43.15), for a total value of £235,735.11 ($307,989.43).

Derwent London Company Profile (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.