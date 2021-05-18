Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $23.36

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.36, but opened at $24.32. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 304 shares trading hands.

DSGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,127,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $401,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,837,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $638,000.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

