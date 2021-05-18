Desire Achieves Market Capitalization of $30,761.61 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Desire has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a total market capitalization of $30,761.61 and approximately $35,825.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,809.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.37 or 0.07849600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,085.36 or 0.02535326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.72 or 0.00686114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00204053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.93 or 0.00789370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.77 or 0.00676892 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.91 or 0.00581444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

