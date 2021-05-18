Desjardins Comments on (SRU.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SRU)

(SRU.TO) (TSE:SRU) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of (SRU.TO) in a research report issued on Sunday, May 16th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.04. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for (SRU.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

