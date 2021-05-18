Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.92

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 30358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Desktop Metal from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Desktop Metal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $4,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,897,317 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 97.2% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 41,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 17.2% in the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $995,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $860,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

