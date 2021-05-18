Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.92

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 30358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Desktop Metal from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Desktop Metal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $4,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,897,317 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Desktop Metal Company Profile (NYSE:DM)
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
