Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.27 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DM shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

DM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.38. 146,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,764. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $31.82.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $4,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,897,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

